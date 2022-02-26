Millennium Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 773.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DigitalOcean worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 1,465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 216,406 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

