Millennium Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,844 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SWBI stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.