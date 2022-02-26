Millennium Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,886 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Old National Bancorp worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.46 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

