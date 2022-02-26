Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Sleep Number worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $16,357,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 137.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

