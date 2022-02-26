Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Umpqua worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

