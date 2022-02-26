Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Yamana Gold worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.