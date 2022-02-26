Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,540,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

