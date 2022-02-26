Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,540,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.