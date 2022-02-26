Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,494 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SITE Centers worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.