Millennium Management LLC Purchases 12,047 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $218,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $137,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.