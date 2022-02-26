Millennium Management LLC Purchases 214,884 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1,144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Skyline Champion worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.