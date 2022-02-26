Millennium Management LLC Purchases 214,884 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1,144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Skyline Champion worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
