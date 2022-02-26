Millennium Management LLC Purchases 21,953 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.08 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,940 shares of company stock worth $18,501,815 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

