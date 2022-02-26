Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

