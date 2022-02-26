Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Mercury Systems worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 196,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Mercury Systems (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.