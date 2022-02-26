Millennium Management LLC Sells 212,172 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,172 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 5.27% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $80,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $6,055,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,060,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

DNAB stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.