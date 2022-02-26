Millennium Management LLC Sells 243,426 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of Diodes worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Diodes by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 16,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $1,622,014 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

DIOD opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

