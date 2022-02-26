Millennium Management LLC Sells 379,416 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Radian Group worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

