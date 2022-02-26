Millennium Management LLC Sells 42,544 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,566,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

