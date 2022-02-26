Millennium Management LLC Sells 431,119 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

