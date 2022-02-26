Millennium Management LLC Sells 60,428 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AXIS Capital worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

