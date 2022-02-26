Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

