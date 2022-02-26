MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 356,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 536,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.86 and a beta of 1.22.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.
MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)
MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.
