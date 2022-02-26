Mint Club Achieves Market Cap of $11.73 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

