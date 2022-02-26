Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $10.50 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $573.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00196977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00213932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,512,892,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,307,683,023 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

