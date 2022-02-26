Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $104,806.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $35.68 or 0.00092788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

