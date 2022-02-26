Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $6.02 million and $17,031.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.66 or 0.00166736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,633 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

