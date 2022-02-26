Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

