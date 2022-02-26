Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $30.15 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Mithril has a total market cap of $30.15 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00234267 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.