MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,550,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $3,991,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $31,257,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $218.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.02. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

