MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000.

SYLD opened at $63.57 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

