MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

