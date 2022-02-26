MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

