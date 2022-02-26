MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

