MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

