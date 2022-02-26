MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after buying an additional 106,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

