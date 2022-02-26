MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

