MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 356,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 126.1% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 610.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

