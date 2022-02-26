MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $37.04 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

