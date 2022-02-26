MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 28,659 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $23.81 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

