MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,501 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

