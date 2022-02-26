MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 901 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

