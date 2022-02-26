MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 111,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,815,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.7% in the third quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

