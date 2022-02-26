MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.