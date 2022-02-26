Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $113,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

