Monavale (MONA) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $252.65 or 0.00656493 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $8,257.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00274988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,159 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

