Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

