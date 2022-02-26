Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

