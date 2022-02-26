Monero Classic Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $19,456.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00405085 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

