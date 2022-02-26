MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Hits $668,126.36

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $668,126.36 and $1,701.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,081,074 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

