MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

MoneyGram International stock remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

