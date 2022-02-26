MONK Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $5,581.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

